Bryan Kohberger requests stay of proceedings in trial of University of Idaho students murders

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger have submitted a motion to stay proceedings.

A motion to stay proceedings if asking for all proceedings and scheduled deadline dates be temporarily and indefinitely stopped, until further notice.

Kohberger's attorneys state that they are not able to reach an agreement with the State regarding the release of grand jury materials. A hearing is scheduled for June 26 to argue this contested matter.

In order to have an effective speedy trial, as Kohberger requested and is his right, the defense contends that time is of the essence, insinuating that the delay in receiving materials pertinent to the case is creating a hardship.

The motion for a stay in proceedings, the defense states, would provide appropriate relief while the matter of the grand jury record is argued and prepared.

The motion submission concluded stating that :

Kohberger is charged with first-degree murder for the murders of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November 2022.

