One year later: U of I community still healing from quadruple homicide

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — November 13 marks the one-year anniversary of the brutal slaying of four University of Idaho students in Moscow.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were fatally stabbed in their off-campus home in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022.

After a two-month investigation, authorities identified and arrested Washington State University graduate student Bryan Kohberger for the crime at his parents' Pennsylvania home. He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the slayings.

Kohberger was extradited back to Idaho shortly after his arrest and has remained in custody since his arrest and has made multiple court appearances related to the charges.

If convicted, Kohberger faces the death penalty. Having waived his right to a speedy trial, an October trial date was vacated and a new trial date has not been set.

Just last week, the defense's motion to dismiss the charges was denied.

Judge John Judge is presiding over the proceedings. The judge has not ruled on whether or not cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during the trial.

