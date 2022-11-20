Moscow Police provide new information on the Murder investigation of four University of Idaho students

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department revealed more information on the investigation of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The following is updated information from the Moscow Police Department:

• At this time, detectives have investigated the private party driver who took Kaylee and Madison home on Nov. 13 and do not believe he is involved in this crime.

• Detectives believe that on Nov 12, the two surviving roommates had been out in the Moscow community, separately, but returned home by 1 a.m. The two did not wake up until later on Nov. 13.

• Initially, the 911 call made at 11:58 a.m. on Nov. 13 requested aid for an unconscious person. The call was made from inside the residence on one of the roommates’ cell phones. Moscow Police Department arrived shortly thereafter and found all four victims.

• Detectives confirm the victims were located on the second and third floors of the residence.

• Detectives are aware of multiple phone calls from victims Madison and Kaylee to a male. This information is part of the ongoing investigation.

• Detectives are seeking all outside surveillance video taken from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, from businesses and residences within the geographical area below. Detectives are requesting all available videos – whether there appears to be motion and content or not. Tips, pictures, and videos can be submitted to tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or call the Tip Line at 208-883-7180 for assistance.

The City of Moscow Police Department. Police are looking for any surveillance video in this area from 3-6 a.m. Sunday, November 13.

A press conference is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. Pacific time. You can watch that press conference live, here.