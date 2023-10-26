Judge denies Bryan Kohberger's Motion to Dismiss grand jury indictment

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Judge John Judge, presiding over the case charging Bryan Kohberger with first degree murder, has denied the defense's Motion to Dismiss the murder indictment on the grounds of a biased grand jury, inadmissible evidence, lack of sufficient evidence, and prosecutorial misconduct in withholding exculpatory evidence.

The defense team argued an interpretation of the law challenging the standard of proof in a Grand Jury proceeding. The Judge expressed admiration for the creativity of the argument, though declared his inability to change the law and denied the motion.

Earlier in the day, proceedings were sealed discussing Grand Jury selections to protect the identities of those involved.

Kohberger, who is still eligible for the death penalty if convicted of the murders of four University of Idaho co-eds, waived his right for a speedy trial. A new trial date has yet to be announced.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were fatally stabbed in their off-campus home on King Street last November in Moscow, Idaho.

