"I'm freaking out rn": Newly revealed documents in Kohberger case show texts, 911 call transcript

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Newly revealed court documents show that the State of Idaho has filed two motions seeking to include text messages, testimony, and a 911 call as evidence in the trial of Bryan Kohberger.

One of the documents, filed by the prosecution on Feb. 24, shows text messages between two of the surviving roommates who were home at the time of the attack — their names have been redacted. The two exchanged more than a dozen texts between 4:22 and 4:24 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022, with one saying, "I'm not kidding [I] am so freaked out," to which the other replied, "Come to my room .... Run." The two also texted about someone in a "ski mask" during the exchange.

The prosecution argues that the texts are not hearsay because they could help establish a timeline of events.

In another document, the State is seeking to admit the recording and transcript from the 911 call that first alerted authorities to the situation after Xana Kernodle was found unresponsive. The state argues that the call also falls under exceptions to hearsay rules and will provide the jury with an important understanding of the timeline and the immediate reactions and emotions of witnesses.

Judge John Judge, who was overseeing the trial before it was moved to Ada County, had previously ruled that the 911 call was relevant because it helps show "why law enforcement was sent to 1122 King Road on November 13, 2022, as opposed to just EMS when the call was for an 'unconscious' individual."

Kohberger is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022, including Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. His trial is set to start this August.

