Kohberger case gag order lifted by judge before July sentencing

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A judge on Thursday lifted the non-dissemination order in the case of Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students.

Judge Steven Hippler granted a motion filed by 24 media outlets, including The Associated Press, who argued the gag order was no longer necessary since there's no risk of tainting a jury pool. The media organizations contended that court practices throughout the case could establish a "culture of secrecy."

Kohberger pleaded guilty earlier this month to the 2022 killings in exchange for avoiding the death penalty. He will be formally sentenced in Ada County on Wednesday, July 23.

Despite Kohberger's defense requesting the court maintain the order until after sentencing, Judge Hippler determined it was no longer needed since its original purpose — seating an unbiased jury — had been fulfilled. He noted that while no one is required to speak with media, they now have the option to do so.

The judge also clarified that currently sealed documents will remain sealed at least until after sentencing, when the court will determine what can be released.