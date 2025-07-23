LIVE UPDATES: Bryan Kohberger back in court for sentencing after entering guilty plea

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, will be back in court in Ada County at 9 a.m. on Wednesday for sentencing, after formally pleading guilty earlier this month. According to the terms of the deal, Kohberger is expected to be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences.

Kohberger agreed to the plea deal just weeks before his trial was set to begin, after the defense tried but failed to strike the death penalty. The plea was met with mixed emotions from the families of the four victims.

In court on Wednesday, victims and families will have a chance to give impact statements, prior to the judge's sentencing. Kohberger will also have the opportunity to speak, should he choose to do so.

Judge Steven Hippler says it's possible that Wednesday's hearing could last more than one day to accommodate all of the victim impact statements.

LIVE UPDATES:

9:30 a.m.: Madison Mogen's parents are next up to give their impact statement.

9:21 a.m.: Dylan Mortensen, another roommate who was in the house the time, is the next victim to give a statement. She is speaking for herself.

In her statement, Dylan recounts a dream she had recently, where she was finally able to say goodbye to her friends that were killed. "He took their lives, but I will continue to try to be like them to make them proud," Dylan said. "He may have taken so much from me but he will never take my voice or the memories I have with them."

9:10 a.m.: The first impact statement is being read by Emily Alandt on behalf of Bethany Funke, who was a roommate that was inside that house at the time of the 2022 murders. She expresses that she's dealt with extreme guilt and fear since the murders took place.

"Maddie was not only one of my best friends, she was the big sister that I always wanted," Bethany wrote. "I will keep living for them as long as I am still lucky enough to be here."

9 a.m.: Bryan Kohberger is present in the courtroom. No testimony is expected other than impact statements.

Judge Steven Hippler clarified that all victims who will be speaking have agreed to go on camera.

8:30 a.m.: The line outside the Ada County Courthouse began to form around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.

4:30 a.m.: Community members waiting outside of Ada County Courthouse provide their thoughts on the impact of the hearing.

