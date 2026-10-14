Judge vacates hearing, sets new timeline as Kohberger continues effort to undo guilty plea

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A hearing scheduled for Thursday in Bryan Kohberger's post-conviction case has been vacated, according to court documents.

The hearing was set to address Kohberger's request to disqualify the judge overseeing his effort to withdraw his guilty plea. Instead, the court issued an amended scheduling order that removes previously scheduled hearings and sets a new roadmap for the case

Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students: Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

RELATED | An in-depth look at the case against Bryan Kohberger

The new order gives Kohberger until Jan. 13, 2027, to amend his petition. Expert witness disclosures are due in April and May, and both sides must complete evidence gathering by July 7, 2027.

The court also said no new hearing dates will be set until after other legal issues in the case are addressed. If those issues are not resolved through motions, the parties are directed to contact the court by Aug. 2, 2027, to schedule a status conference and a possible evidentiary hearing.

Kohberger filed his petition for post-conviction relief in July, claiming his guilty plea was not entered voluntarily and alleging ineffective assistance of counsel. Prosecutors have asked the court to dismiss the petition.

READ MORE | Court docs: Kohberger seeks to undo guilty plea, citing threats and 'unkept promises'

The amended order does not rule on Kohberger's request to remove the judge or on his broader effort to withdraw his guilty plea.