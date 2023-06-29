Judge rules to release redacted Grand Jury proceedings and records in case against Bryan Kohberger

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Judge John Judge has ruled that the records and transcripts from the Grand Jury proceedings that led to the indictment of Bryan Kohberger be released, albeit redacted.

Kohberger is accused of murdering four University of Idaho Students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November 2022.

The deliberations will not be part of the records released, and the names of the impaneled grand jurors will be redacted.

The State had also asked that information included in Exhibit A of the proceedings be sealed, only to be shared with attorneys and experts, and the information contained in the exhibit is not to be made public.

The order also releases copies of other exhibits from the grand jury hearings and copies of juror questionnaires, with the understanding the information is to remain confidential.

Select portions of witness testimony that are redacted will be allowed to be shared with that specific witness, but will remain unavailable to the public.

The ruling in the defense team's third motion to compel, requesting information regarding DNA findings, is still pending.