Judge rules on defense motions in proceedings in case against Bryan Kohberger

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Just over six months after the lifeless bodies of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found, the man accused of killing them is back in court as attorneys battle over discovery evidence.

In preparation for the murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, scheduled to begin jury selection the week of Oct. 2, attorneys for the defendant are looking for rulings on several motions they have filed with the court.

Although court records showed that hearings for several motions were to be addressed in today's proceedings, only three items were addressed in total, with the remaining items handled to satisfaction prior to today's hearing.

Specifically, items from the defense request in the original Motion to compel, requesting the training records of three of the officers involved in the investigation. The defense says that these officers were involved in the interviewing of key witnesses, were witness to autopsies in the case, and followed up on tips received by the department.

The defense argued that questioning of these officers in trial will most likely be answered with statements "based on my training", and the defense wants time to understand what that training consisted.

In the Second Motion to Compel, two items were addressed, requesting the examiner report that led authorities to search for a white Hyundai Elantra, and a report from the FBI Cellular Analysis Survey Team tracking the movements of the defendant.

Both reports are believed to still be in preparation phases, and the Judge ordered them to be due by July 14 pending extenuating circumstances.

Of all other matters, Judge will take today's testimony under advisement and rule at a later time.

The Third Motion to Compel, which addresses DNA evidence and was expected to be discussed today, had already been delayed by the court through a motion filed by the state asking for an extension of time.

Other motions expected to be heard today that were not addressed included:

The motion requesting release of grand jury materials under qualified protective order (submitted 5/19)

The motion to make available the record of all proceedings of the Grand Jury (submitted 5/19)

The motion for an Exception or in the Alternative to Extend Time (submitted 6/9)

The motion to stay proceedings (submitted 6/19)

Earlier this week, the prosecution filed a motion to seek the death penalty in the proceedings against Kohberger.

