Idaho officials 'deeply troubled' by potential release of unredacted U of I crime scene photos

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho law enforcement agencies say they are aware of a potential release of unredacted crime scene photos from the 2022 University of Idaho murders, including images of the victims.

The Latah County Prosecutor's Office released a statement on Tuesday saying the photos may have been provided to journalists and social media commentators by an unknown source.

The prosecuting attorney's office called the incident an "unwarranted invasion of the victims' privacy" and said anyone entrusted with the material has a responsibility to safeguard it.

"No family should have to endure the added trauma of knowing images from a loved one's final moments may be circulating publicly," the statement said.

The office is asking that the unredacted images not be published, posted, shared or otherwise distributed, saying their release serves no legitimate public purpose.

The statement comes as post-conviction proceedings continue for Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty in July 2025 to killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

READ MORE | Kohberger seeks to undo guilty plea, citing threats and 'unkept promises'

Kohberger is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, arguing he received ineffective assistance of counsel. His attorney, Gregory Rauch, has also asked that the post-conviction proceedings be moved from Ada County back to Latah County.

A hearing is scheduled in October to consider Kohberger's motion to disqualify Judge Steven Hippler from the post-conviction case.

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