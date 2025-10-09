Employee linked to Bryan Kohberger video leak no longer with IDOC

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction says it has identified the person responsible for leaking a video of convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger inside the corrections facility.

In a statement, IDOC said a thorough investigation found the employee responsible, who has since left the agency. The case was referred to Idaho State Police, which determined there was insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges.

“We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and will continue to enforce all policies to protect the security of inmates and staff,” the department said in a statement to Idaho News 6.

IDOC added that state law prevents it from releasing further details about the personnel involved.

Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow.

