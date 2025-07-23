Families of Idaho murder victims confront Kohberger in emotional courtroom statements

BOISE, Idaho — Victims' families confronted Bryan Kohberger face-to-face in court, delivering powerful statements before addressing the media outside the Ada County Courthouse.

The emotional scene ended with families embracing, signaling a step toward closure in this devastating case that has impacted our entire community.

Hear what the victims and families had to say to Kohberger in the courtroom:

"This way his fate is sealed, society is protected, and we can move on with our lives and recover," one family member said.

Steve Goncalves, father of victim Kaylee Goncalves, explained why he deliberately moved the podium inside the courtroom to directly face his daughter's killer.

"I wanted to let him know I was directing everything towards him his days of being protected are coming to end," Goncalves said. "I remember reading it, it said do not move so I was like I'm moving this. So, I want to make it as difficult as possible, and I knew my daughter was going to give a speech and I knew he was going to hate this next group of people…really rip into him and expose him for what piece of trash is was."

Kaylee's older sister Alivea delivered a powerful statement aimed directly at the convicted killer.

"I'm not here today to speak in grief but truth, because the truth is my sister and her best friend Maddie were not yours to take, they were not yours to study, stalk or silence. They were two pieces of a whole, the perfect Ying and Yang. They were everything that you could never be," Alivea said.

Maddie Mogen's grandmother spoke of memories when Maddie was young and called her funny names, but surprised many with her compassion toward Kohberger.

"This is going to bother a lot of people but Bryan I'm here today to say I forgive you because I know longer could live with that hate in my heart for me to become a better person. I've forgiven you, and anytime you want to talk and tell me what happened get my number. I do have questions I want you to answer," she said.

When asked if confronting his daughter's killer was the most difficult thing he'd ever done, Steve Goncalves reflected on the emotional weight of the moment.

"They put our whole family in a position to where you're vulnerable. You're facing a killer that killed your own family. It was tough it was hard but we knew it had to be said we couldn't make it easy on this guy and hold people accountable," Goncalves said.

