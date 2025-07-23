'Worst day of my life': Surviving roommates deliver emotional testimony at Kohberger's sentencing

BOISE, Idaho — The surviving roommates of Bryan Kohberger's victims delivered a series of emotional testimonies during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday at the Ada County Courthouse.

A friend of roommate Bethany Funke took the stand first to deliver remarks on behalf of Funke.

"I not only lost some of my best friends, but I also lost a sister," Funke's friend read from a prepared statement. "When I first woke up that morning, I had no idea what [had] happened."

"That was the worst day of my life, and I know it always will be," she continued.

Funke's statement detailed how difficult life became after the murders. "I was scared that the person who did this would come for me next." To this day, Funke said she constantly fears for her well-being and that of those around her.

During the testimony, she recalled some special memories of the victims. "Xana was one in a million. She was the life of the party. But she was also the kindest and funniest person I knew."

"Kaylee had the most beautiful, radiant smile, and she was so kind but also one of the funniest people I've ever known," she continued.

"Ethan was so kind and easy to talk to and just so fun. And the way he cared for Xana was truly something to admire. It really was proof that storybook love and true romances do exist."

"Maddie was not only one of my best friends, but she was the older sister I would have always wanted. There was no one I looked up to or admired more than Maddie."

She finished her statement by saying, "I hope that they are remembered for who they are, not what happened to them... They deserve to be remembered in the highest way."

Another roommate, Dylan Mortensen, fought back tears as she gave her statement.

"What happened that night changed everything. Because of him, four beautiful, genuine, compassionate people were taken from this world for no reason," said Mortensen.

In her remarks, Mortensen told the court that Kohberger's actions robbed her of the chance to make priceless memories with the people she cherished most. "He took away birthdays, graduations, celebrations, and all the memories that we were supposed to make."

She went on to say that Kohberger forced her to endure a life of fear and panic. "I made escape plans everywhere I went... Then there were the panic attacks, the kind that slam into me like a tsunami — out of nowhere. I can't breathe, I can't think, I can't stop shaking. All I can do is scream because the emotional pain and grief is too much to handle."

Mortensen explained that despite Kohberger's actions, "I'm still putting myself back together. Piece by piece, I'm learning how to live in this new version of life. It's not easy, it hurts, but I'm still trying. Still trying and I'm not just trying for me — I'm trying for them, my friends."

She finished by saying that Kohberger will never be able to "erase" her memories of the victims. "Those things are mine, they are sacred, and he will never touch them."

By the end of the hearing, Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole by Judge Steven Hippler for the deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

