Court sets 2027 evidentiary hearing for Kohberger's effort to withdraw guilty plea

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — New court dates have been set as Bryan Kohberger seeks post-conviction relief and asks to withdraw his guilty plea in the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Court records show an evidentiary hearing is scheduled for June 17, 2027 before Judge Steven Hippler. A status conference is also scheduled for June 3, 2027.

Kohberger filed a petition for post-conviction relief in July, arguing he received ineffective assistance of counsel and that his guilty plea was not voluntarily entered. He is seeking to withdraw that plea.

In his petition, Kohberger claims he entered the plea because of "unkept promises" and "threats" from his former attorneys. He also alleges his attorneys failed to tell him about what he describes as exculpatory evidence, including "clumps of unknown hair" found in Ethan Chapin's hands.

READ MORE | Court docs: Kohberger seeks to undo guilty plea, citing threats and 'unkept promises'

Kohberger pleaded guilty in July 2025 to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the deaths of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

The plea agreement allowed Kohberger to avoid a possible death sentence. He was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

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