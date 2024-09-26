Bryan Kohberger's first hearing in Ada County scheduled for Thursday afternoon

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho Students in Moscow, will appear for his first hearing in Ada County since being transferred from Latah County on Sept. 15. The public hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Ada County Courthouse.

RELATED: Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the University of Idaho murders, has been booked into Ada County Jail.

Public seating in the courtroom is first-come, first-serve, with some seats reserved for the victims' and defendant's families, counsel, security personnel, and other groups. The hearing will also be live-streamed here.