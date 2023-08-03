Man charged in University of Idaho murders says he was out driving alone at the time the crimes were committed

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, accused of murdering four students in Moscow last fall, says he was driving alone at the time the crimes occurred and is "not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time."

The defense team for Bryan Kohberger has entered an objection to the State's Motion to Compel "Motive of Defense of Alibi" that had requested he be required to provide an alibi for his whereabouts the night of the murders at the University of Idaho.

Kohberger is currently awaiting trial being charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of four students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

The defense points to the Idaho Codes that require an alibi disclosure to include a specific location and list of witnesses who can corroborate the claim.

The defense offered the explanation that Kohberger likes to go on long drives alone, saying that is what he was doing during early morning hours of November 13, 2022. The defense argues that because of this, he can offer no specific location, nor any witnesses, as required under the guidelines of the statute.

The defense further states that "Kohberger NOT being at the King Street address" may come to light during cross-examination of the state's witnesses and expert testimony.

They blame the state for being in this position since they conducted a secret grand jury rather than a planned preliminary hearing, where this information would have, possibly, already been disclosed. They further blame the prosecution for delaying the release of relevant discovery materials.

A hearing to discuss the State's motion to compel is scheduled for August 18. Kohberger has not waived his right to a speedy trial which is currently set to start October 2.

