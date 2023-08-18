Bryan Kohberger returns to court six weeks ahead of scheduled murder trial

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger will be back in a Latah County courtroom Friday, as his October 2 trial date inches closer. Kohberger is accused of breaking into an off-campus home near the University of Idaho last November and fatally stabbing students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.

At Friday’s hearing, attorneys will argue a few motions in the case regarding DNA evidence used to pinpoint Kohberger as the state’s suspect and the speed at which the case will move to trial.

At this point, Kohberger has not waived his right to a speedy trial, but the court previously granted the defense a 37-day stay on the case. The prosecution asked for the stay to be rescinded for fear of setting a precedent of allowing defendants delays without having to waive their right to a speedy trial.

Arguably one of the strongest pieces of evidence in the state’s case is a knife sheath found near one of the victims which they say was a statistical match to a DNA sample taken from Bryan Kohberger. They used genetic genealogy to link the DNA to Kohberger leading up to his December 30 arrest at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

In recent motions, the defense has entered testimony of two genetic genealogists who they will use in an effort to get the court to toss out the DNA evidence in the case. The defense has continuously worked to compel the state to turn over more information on how DNA databases were used in their investigation.

In addition to the DNA on the knife sheath, the state also pointed to Kohberger's cell phone data and white Hyundai Elantra in the affidavit that lead to his arrest. Although Kohberger chose to remain silent when requested to provide an alibi, the defense later shared that Kohberger has a long history of going for drives at night and that they cannot definitively say where he was at exact times throughout the morning of the murders.

Kohberger is currently facing the death penalty for the four first-degree murder charges.

The hearing is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. local time Friday and could last several hours. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.