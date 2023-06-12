Defense attorneys file motion for extension in the trial for Bryan Kohberger

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — On Friday, June 9, the attorneys for Bryan Kohberger submitted a motion to extend the timeline in compliance for their client.

The court trial for Kohberger is scheduled to begin jury selection in October. Kohberger is facing charges including four counts of first-degree murder in the slaying of four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

RELATED | Bryan Kohberger indicted for first-degree murder by a grand jury

In their motion, the defense asks for more time based on the amount of discovery evidence provided by the prosecution, citing 51 terabytes of information including thousands of photographs, recordings and electronic data. All of this evidence has been disclosed since the late December arrest of Kohberger at his home in rural Pennsylvania.

Attorneys for all sides were in court Friday presenting arguments regarding the non-dissemination order (also referred to as a "gag order") as well as petitioning for the omission of cameras in the courtroom during proceedings.

RELATED | Arguments over media access in Bryan Kohberger trial conclude

A ruling from Judge John Judge on these matters is still pending.

