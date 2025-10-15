Two sisters share breast cancer journey to inspire early detection during awareness month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Emily Bollard began treatment for breast cancer last November, and now she says she is looking for the light at the end of the tunnel.

"It's like okay, only two more, it's just two more, it's gonna be okay and that's kind of amazing," Bollard said.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in three Americans will develop cancer in their lifetimes, making early detection crucial.

Sisters Share Cancer Journey to Inspire Breast Cancer Screening

Bollard's older sister, Stephanie, is a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed in 2023. Despite her medical background, the diagnosis was still overwhelming.

"Because I've been a nurse for 30 years and I thought I knew a lot about cancer and then I started the journey myself and it's like oh I didn't know anything," Stephanie said.

Family members of people diagnosed with breast cancer are at higher risk of developing cancer as well, which makes screening particularly important for families like theirs.

"I had had a mammogram with a lump that they said it wasn't anything. It was just when she found out that hers was cancer," Emily said.

Having her sister's support has been invaluable during Emily's treatment journey.

"Having Stephanie to be able to kind of relate things to or ask questions you know hey did you have this happen or what do you think about this? Should I call the doctor or should I but she's always been that way," Emily said.

Both sisters hope their story will inspire others to prioritize breast cancer screening.

"I get to support others who are going through the same journey now the treatment works, and I was just freshly cancer free, but I knew the treatment worked and you can do it," Stephanie said. "You can do hard things."

Emily has already seen her openness about her diagnosis motivate friends to get screened.

"I've even had many friends that are about my age that have said well if you can do it, I can do it. You can go get a mammogram and go through this. I can go do it and make sure that I don't have to go through what you're going through," Emily said.

St. Luke's Twin Falls has breast cancer screenings available at several locations, Monday through Friday.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.