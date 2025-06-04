New mobile mammography clinic brings life-saving cancer screenings to underserved rural Idaho communities

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho ranks among the lowest states for breast cancer screening rates, with a third of women not up-to-date on mammograms. A new mobile clinic aims to change that by bringing screenings directly to rural communities.

"A third of the women in Idaho are not up-to-date on mammograms," Dr. Nathan Kelsey said.

Idaho consistently ranks at the bottom nationally for preventative breast cancer screenings.

Saint Luke's Breast Health Center launched its new mobile mammography clinic at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Twin Falls Visitor's Center last month. The St. Luke's Magic Valley Health Foundation spent two years fundraising $750,000 to pay for the 43-foot bus that houses the clinic, improving access across the Magic Valley.

"I've had patients drive for more than two hours to receive mammograms. It's so important to be able to send this out to their community because we know if it's more convenient, it's more visible, [and] more women will get mammograms and more mammograms will save more lives," Dr. Kelsey explained.

Stephanie Schroeder serves as the mobile mammogram coordinator for the program.

"My job is to make sure this bus has a place to go, and it has patients to be in it," Schroeder added.

Screenings take between 10 to 30 minutes, with results reviewed by a radiologist before being sent to patients. The mobile clinic is already scheduled to visit Wendell, Hagerman, and Chobani in Twin Falls.

"This is a 3-D top-of-the-line, brand new [unit]. It is made so that we can take it wherever we want to take it. And I'm excited to do that," Schroeder said.

