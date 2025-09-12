Twin Falls veterans enjoy free boat tours to view massive American flag over Snake River Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — As the massive American flag waves above the Snake River Canyon, one Twin Falls company is taking veterans upriver by boat to get a unique view of the Stars and Stripes from the water.

All day Friday, groups of veterans and their friends rode a pontoon boat free of charge up the Snake River to see the enormous flag display.

"That gives you an idea of actually how big that flag is from the bottom up," said Captain Darren Smith of AWOL Adventure Sports.

See the view from the water —

Twin Falls Veterans Get Free Boat Tours to See Massive American Flag Display

Smith was happy to make the runs every hour all morning on what is bound to be the last weekend of the season.

"To bring the veterans down, get 'em out of the house, give me something to do, and then see a cool thing like this big flag," Smith said.

For the veterans on board, the experience offered both camaraderie and connection.

"It was nice being with other veterans on the boat because in fact, the boat driver was in some of the same places I was, serving the same time, so it was interesting to find out," veteran Richard Bean told Idaho News 6, following his cruise.

RELATED | Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial unveils 'The Patriot' in the Snake River Canyon

While spirits were high on the tour, there were also periods of reflection among the veterans.

"I was so depressed the other day when that young man passed away. I realize it was more of despair than it was depression," fellow passenger Mark Melni said.

"You look at what's going on in the nation, and one way or another, they seem like immovable objects that we need to get through. But luckily, I believe in God, I pray, and that gives me some solace," Melni said.

Despite the challenges, Mark emphasized the importance of unity. "The number one thing for us to be together, as Americans," he said.

The massive flag display will remain up through Saturday, Sept. 20.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.