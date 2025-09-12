Never Forget: Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial unveils 'The Patriot' in the Snake River Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — At the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, the world’s largest free-flying American flag now proudly spans the Snake River Canyon, serving as a powerful reminder to never forget the tragic day.

“In light of recent events, we need this,” said Larae Saufley, Co-Director of the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial.

In the aftermath of a dark day in American history, the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial has provided an opportunity for neighbors in southern Idaho to come together once again in the face of tragedy.

“We need unity; we need patriotism. We need to remember that we’re stronger together and more alike than we are different,” Saufley emphasized.

In true American spirit, the Magic Valley showed strength by honoring the thousands of lives lost 24 years ago in the terrorist attacks of September 11.

“A lot of kids here weren’t born yet. It’s an educational opportunity to really let them know how hard that day was for us. But we want to transition the program into more of a celebration of life—a patriotic celebration. We want them to go home feeling uplifted and inspired to change for the better,” Saufley added.

To convey this message, the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial unveiled a 15-story-tall American flag in the Snake River Canyon, nicknamed "The Patriot."

“It measures 78 feet by 150 feet and weighs about 400 pounds. This is our second year flying it in the canyon,” said Angela Johnson, Co-Director of the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial.

For perspective, each stripe on The Patriot is about six feet wide.

“I like it; it’s pretty,” said a local child.

“The flag is really cool, and it’s so awesome to live in America,” another child remarked.

“Well, I think the canyon is quite nice, and the flag is LARGE!” said yet another child.

I spoke with Twin Falls Fire Chief Mitchell Brooks, who was just starting his career with the TFFP back in 2001. He remembers that day like it was yesterday.

“I remember the day vividly. I was just a couple of years into my career, and it touched home for me. All of us at the station wanted to help. This memorial serves as a chance for reflection on what we do for the community. For them to recognize those first responders means the world to us,” said Brooks.

The flag will remain in the canyon until September 20, weather permitting, giving neighbors from around Idaho the chance to see it for themselves.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.