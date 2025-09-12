Twin Falls proposes first city-owned roundabout to ease growing traffic congestion on the west side

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls is proposing its first city-owned roundabout to address growing traffic congestion on the west side of town as rapid development transforms the area.

About 40 residents attended an open house on Thursday night to learn more about the traffic-smoothing proposal for Filer Avenue West at Martin and Wendell streets.

Twin Falls city officials and residents discuss the first proposed roundabout

"This would be the first city-owned roundabout," said A.C. Stowe, an engineer for the City of Twin Falls who has studied this intersection for over two years.

The proposal comes as northwest Twin Falls has experienced dramatic growth, with 11,000 acres of farmland converted into housing developments over the past 20 years.

"If you were here in 2006 in Twin Falls, you know that Martin and Filer was a shortcut," Stowe said. "Now it's gone from being a shortcut to being really frustrating."

Community members shared varying opinions about the roundabout proposal during the public meeting.

"One of my concerns is that, in my experience as a driver, we don't handle roundabouts very well," said resident Sheri Hutton.

Leonard, another attendee, questioned the need for a roundabout over traditional solutions.

"I can't picture why they can't just widen the road a little bit, put in a left-hand turn lane and a three-way stop," resident Leonard Denton told Idaho News 6.

The traffic solution becomes more urgent as additional development is planned for the area. A new 26-acre housing development is platted for over 200 additional residences, meaning traffic will continue to increase

Stowe explained that roundabouts offer cost advantages over traditional traffic management solutions.

"We've got these congested areas, and it costs a lot to put in traffic lights, and it costs a lot to maintain traffic lights, and traffic lights are frustrating," Stowe said.

"If we can use this tool in specifically difficult locations like this, you know maybe we can stretch our maintenance budget further in the future and stretch our capital improvement budget further."

If approved, some elements of roundabout construction could begin as soon as this winter, with main construction to follow during the summer of 2026.

