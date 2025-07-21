TRAFFIC: Crews work to address bottleneck traffic on Eastland Drive in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Commuters on the east side of Twin Falls can expect changing traffic patterns in the coming months as construction on the Eastland Drive project enters a new phase.

As previously reported, the grant will fund the construction of a new roadway. While crews were already planning to remove the current roadway surface, the city took the opportunity to replace some aging water lines.

Now that work on those water lines is wrapping up, crews are entering a new phase to finally address traffic issues. Starting this week, commuters will notice impacts between Falls Avenue and Addison Avenue.

WATCH: Work continues to fix bottleneck traffic on Eastland Drive in Twin Falls

Crews continue work to address bottleneck traffic on Eastland Drive in Twin Falls

This work will allow crews to complete water line repairs and start removing the old surface, replacing it with a continuous roadway. This upgrade will eliminate a bottleneck that reduces traffic from four lanes to two and back to four.

From now through Wednesday, a single northbound and southbound lane will be open from Falls Avenue to Filer Avenue.

Access to and from Eastland Drive at Filer Avenue and Stadium will be closed on the west side, while access on the east side of Eastland Drive will remain open.

Additionally, access to Eastland Drive from Addison Avenue to Filer Avenue will be closed to all through traffic.

Once Phase A is completed, crews will begin Phase B.

In this phase, a southbound lane will be open from Falls Avenue to Addison Avenue, while northbound travel will be permitted between Filer Avenue and Falls Avenue.

There will be no access to or from Eastland Drive from the west side.

Crews say that they are ahead of schedule and hope to finish the project in a few months — not before school starts, but before winter weather arrives.

