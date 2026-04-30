Twin Falls police investigate shooting, officials say

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department is currently investigating a shooting, according to officials with the department.

In a Facebook post, TFPD said they are investigating an "isolated incident" at a residence in the 600 block of Washington Street North. Police tell Idaho News 6 that a SWAT team was activated on a felony search.

Due to law enforcement activity, surrounding roads are temporarily closed, and the public is advised to avoid the area.

"We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as officers work to safely resolve the incident," the Twin Falls Police Department said.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as more information is released.