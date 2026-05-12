Coroner identifies man killed in Twin Falls police shooting tied to stabbing investigation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed by police last month as 29-year-old Colston Copeland.

Twin Falls police said officers were investigating a stabbing on April 29 when they found Copeland at a home on Washington Street North.

Authorities said officers spent more than an hour trying to get Copeland to come out of the home. During the standoff, police said Copeland had a knife and was shot by an officer.

Copeland died at the scene. No officers or bystanders were hurt.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation as part of the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force.

The officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.

READ MORE | One person shot and killed by police in Twin Falls, officials confirm