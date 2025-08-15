Twin Falls plans to expand pickleball courts at Harmon Park as sport's popularity continues to grow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — It seems like there are two kinds of people in the world: confirmed pickleball addicts and those who have not yet played the sport.

Twin Falls pickleball enthusiasts could soon have more places to play as the city council adds new courts to its tentative 2026 budget.

The 12 courts at Frontier Park are consistently packed with players, showing the sport's growing popularity in the community.

"I come out probably four or five days a week," said Christy Hodges, who was playing pickleball with friends at Frontier Park after the usual morning crowds dispersed. "I love it. Community's great, friends are great, an awesome way to get exercise and meet people."

Currently, Frontier Park houses the city's only pickleball courts, but that could change soon. Earlier this week, the Twin Falls City Council added new pickleball courts at Harmon Park to their tentative 2026 budget.

Currently, Harmon Park has six tennis courts, but only three see regular use. The other three are built on an asphalt surface that has degraded to the point where it needs replacement.

Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis explained that the plan, pending approval, would maintain two of the three existing tennis courts at Harmon Park, while converting the third into four pickleball courts.

The renovation would result in five full tennis courts at Harmon Park, creating possibilities for league play and tournaments.

The conversion of the third tennis court into pickleball courts aims to satisfy some of the public demand for more playing space.

"I really am excited about the fact that we're giving this park some love," Davis said.

Harmon Park improvements won't stop at racket sports. The city also approved the first phase of an expanded skate park.

"So the very first phase that we got funded on Monday night is the lighting phase," Davis said.

Future plans for the park allow features to be built individually, potentially attracting community partnerships to help fund the expansion.

"To have some of these amenities that are aging and need a kind of facelift is really showing some commitment to this space," Davis said.

The public hearing and potential adoption of the 2026 budget is set for Monday, August 25, at Twin Falls City Hall.

