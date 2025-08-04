Twin Falls proposes $95 million budget with tax increase as city weighs funding for parks and fire station

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls is finalizing its budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with a proposed tax rate increase of 13 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value.

The city's proposed $95 million budget is approximately $7 million less than last year's budget, according to Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler.

"It's down about $7 million compared to last year's budget," Rothweiler said.

Despite the overall budget decrease, property owners will see a small bump in their tax rate. The proposed rate for 2026 is $5.06 per $1,000 of taxable value, up from $4.93 per $1,000 in 2025.

"In the past, it was upwards of 8 to 8.25, so we'll continue to work that way down as well as trying to find the resources that we need to offer quality services to the citizens," Rothweiler said.

For a home at Twin Falls' median price of $473,403, city taxes would amount to approximately $1,141 in 2026.

The city council is currently considering about a dozen discretionary projects for funding. These include nearly $600,000 for upgrades to Baxter's Dog Park, $385,000 for Harmon Skate Park, $50,000 to redesign medians on Pole Line Road, and $87,360 to remodel Fire Station 1.

Rising property values continue to be a significant factor in the city's tax calculations.

"We want Twin Falls to be accessible," Rothweiler said. "We also recognize the market continues to grow and expand rapidly."

The city has scheduled eight public meetings on the budget to encourage community participation, with four meetings still remaining.

"We've always found, and the council agrees, that the more citizen input that we have, the better the budget, the better we're able to meet needs," Rothweiler said. "That's the most important thing. There's still time for citizens to engage. We've got four more meetings and we hope to see them."

A public hearing for the proposed budget is set for Aug. 25. More information is available on the Idaho News Six website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.