Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodKuna

Actions

Christmas parade saved after Kuna community rallies with donations

kuna christmas parade.png
Kuna Chamber of Commerce
kuna christmas parade.png
Posted
and last updated

KUNA, Idaho — Kuna’s beloved Down Home Country Christmas Night Light Parade is back on after the community quickly raised more than $5,000 to cover rising event costs.

The Kuna Chamber of Commerce announced this week that the 2025 parade was in jeopardy due to increased expenses for traffic control, safety requirements and logistics, with costs to put on the event jumping to more than $4,000.

Within just four hours of asking for help, community members rallied together to raise enough money to keep the parade on schedule.

The Chamber, in a Facebook statement, thanked everyone who donated, shared, or encouraged others to contribute and said it plans to post an update recognizing all donors.

This year’s Night Light Parade is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Those interested in supporting or sponsoring future community events can find more information at www.kunachamber.org or contact the Chamber at info@kunachamber.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Kuna reporter Brady Caskey