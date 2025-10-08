Christmas parade saved after Kuna community rallies with donations

KUNA, Idaho — Kuna’s beloved Down Home Country Christmas Night Light Parade is back on after the community quickly raised more than $5,000 to cover rising event costs.

The Kuna Chamber of Commerce announced this week that the 2025 parade was in jeopardy due to increased expenses for traffic control, safety requirements and logistics, with costs to put on the event jumping to more than $4,000.

Within just four hours of asking for help, community members rallied together to raise enough money to keep the parade on schedule.

The Chamber, in a Facebook statement, thanked everyone who donated, shared, or encouraged others to contribute and said it plans to post an update recognizing all donors.

This year’s Night Light Parade is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Those interested in supporting or sponsoring future community events can find more information at www.kunachamber.org or contact the Chamber at info@kunachamber.com.