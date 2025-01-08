Eastland Drive road work in Twin Falls: Traffic reductions and future widening plans explained

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A significant irrigation project is currently underway along Eastland Drive, reducing northbound traffic to neighborhood streets and leaving only a single southbound lane open. The project, which involves trenching across the roadway, is expected to be completed in about a week, followed by an additional week for roadway restoration.

"We have a fairly significant irrigation project underway," Twin Falls spokesman Josh Palmer told Idaho News 6.

The project is part of a broader effort to address traffic bottlenecks on Eastland Drive. The current construction zone marks a crucial point on an arterial road that sees an average of 20,000 vehicles daily.

"At Eastland, much like Washington, Pole Line, and Blue Lakes, those are main arterials in our community, meaning they facilitate a vast majority of traffic," Palmer said.

Eastland Drive was widened into four lanes for nearly its entire length within city limits. But north of Addison Ave., it reduces down to two lanes, creating a bottleneck in what is otherwise a busy thoroughfare.

"We have to eventually widen out the roadway and eliminate that bottleneck," Palmer said. "And to get that done, we've got to do the irrigation project."

The irrigation work costs approximately $500,000, which is not part of the $8 million Federal grant that the city has secured to widen Eastland Drive.

The city has authorized staff to pursue purchasing property needed for the future widening project, although no estimated start date is available as negotiations with property owners are ongoing.

"We live in Idaho; personal property rights are sacred here, and so we cannot come in and just take property," Palmer said. "We want to work as amicably as possible with property owners."

The irrigation project is anticipated to last about two weeks, with one week dedicated to installing the necessary water infrastructure and another week focused on restoring the roadway with a temporary patch.

There is currently no timeline for the $8 million widening project. Once it begins, it could lead to approximately 18 months of road closures and detours in the area.