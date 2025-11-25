Shared use in the age of e-bikes: Twin Falls updates parks and trail rules for the first time since 2002

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls has updated its city code governing public trails and parks for the first time in more than 20 years, addressing safety concerns from runners, cyclists, and other trail users who share the popular Canyon Rim Trail.

The city's new ordinance aims to create more courteous behavior in shared public spaces.

See what the new code says regarding sharing the pathway

Twin Falls Updates Trail Safety Rules After Complaints

Runner Shelby Nielson uses the Canyon Rim Trail three to four times a week and has experienced firsthand the problems the new code addresses.

"I feel like sometimes the cyclists aren't super courteous to the runners," Nielson said.

She described one particularly dangerous encounter that left her injured.

"I did have one that nearly ran me over once, and I tripped and fell, and they just kept right on going," Nielson recalled.

Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis said complaints about trail use prompted the city to act.

"We've been having a lot of complaints about trail use," Davis explained.

The previous city code governing parks was last updated in 2002 and only addressed pedestrian, cycling, and motor vehicle use on the city's paths and trails. Since then, new forms of transportation have emerged.

"Since 2002, we have had an influx of new modes of transportation to include e-bikes and motorized scooters, and all kinds of things," Davis said.

Davis explained the problem isn't limited to one user group. There are e-bikers who can be controlled and considerate, while some cyclists operate their bikes dangerously.

To address this fairly, the ordinance identifies using any vehicle or mode of transportation in a dangerous way as a violation.

The law doesn't target any specific form of transportation but does require equipment to have the ability to be human-powered, eliminating electric motorcycles with pegs instead of pedals.

"Let's be considerate of others, let's be respectful on the trail, and let's behave in a way that doesn't endanger others," Davis said. "Whether you're on a mono wheel scooter, a regular bicycle, or an e-bike, if you're going too fast or too fast for the conditions, now it's an infraction that can be enforced."

The ordinance also allows for infraction charges against pet owners who neglect to clean up pet waste in parks or on trails.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.