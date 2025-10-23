City of Boise partners with Lime to reduce speed limit on the Greenbelt

BOISE, Idaho — Following a series of accidents that resulted in serious injuries along the Boise Greenbelt over the past couple of years, the City of Boise is implementing a speed limit change across all e-bike and e-scooter devices owned and operated by Lime.

Starting today, speed limits on Lime devices will be reduced from 15 mph to 10-12 mph. The 10 mph speed limit will be activated on Lime devices in downtown Boise from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. nightly.

The City also explained that it will begin working on education programming to advise riders on how to safely operate their own e-bikes and e-scooters on the Boise Greenbelt.

“These upcoming changes demonstrate our commitment to addressing resident safety and feedback; we ask all riders to join us and help keep each other safe by slowing down,” said Bre Brush, Mayor's Office policy advisor on transportation. “By optimizing what exists today and embracing modern technologies, the city will be well-positioned for the future. Responsible use of e-scooters and e-bikes is one part of a successful transportation strategy, providing a convenient way to close gaps in our transportation network and diversify our mobility options.”

Since Lime burst onto the scene in Boise in 2018, riders have used the app for approximately 2 million trips.

Lime offers free helmets for users. All you have to do is email Lime to request a helmet.

The City of Boise also offers a guide on the proper etiquette for riding scooters or bikes along the Greenbelt.

Here are some of the City's rules and recommendations for safely riding along the Greenbelt:

Riders are encouraged to use bike lanes and multi-use paths. Sidewalk riding is allowed but riders must yield to pedestrians

Ride at safe and reasonable speeds. Slow down and use caution on the Greenbelt, in crowded areas, at intersections and at driveways

Be mindful of obstructions, pedestrians, motorists and bicyclists

Wear a helmet

Always follow traffic laws

Use your voice or bell when passing

Only one person per Lime device

Use a light at night – a white or yellow front light and a red rear reflector are required

Park in designated areas or at a bike rack. Do not block sidewalks, ramps, bus stops, driveways or building entrances

Anyone operating a device recklessly can be charged with a misdemeanor

Lime users are also urged to use designated parking areas for their Lime e-bikes and scooters and avoid blocking sidewalks and pedestrian ramps. Users may be eligible for discounts when they park in preferred areas that can be geo-located using the Lime app.