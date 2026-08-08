Prayer vigil honors victims of the Twin Falls In-N-Out shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In-N-Out organized a vigil on Friday afternoon to honor the victims of Saturday's mass shooting.

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One of the victims was employee Ashley Garibay, who traveled from Stockton, California, to help open the location.

"Ashley loved her job. If you ever had a chance to speak with her, you know she can go on and on and on about it," said Harry Teagan, who attended the vigil.

During the vigil, community members joined in prayer, remembering and honoring those affected by the shooting.

"I think it’s essential both for the employees of In-N-Out and for our community," David Graham of Kingdom Church said. "It allows us to come together; it allows us to offer support."

In-N-Out announced that the Twin Falls location has been reopened.

"As we reopen our doors, we do so with a steadfast commitment to supporting our Associates and serving the community that has demonstrated remarkable strength and compassion during this difficult time," a statement posted to social media said. "We are encouraged by the unity of the Twin Falls community and remain prayerful for all those affected."