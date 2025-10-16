TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A false report claiming a student had a gun sent Canyon Ridge High School into lockdown Wednesday morning. Police later determined the call was a hoax – part of a growing trend known as “swatting.”

Swatting is when someone makes a fake emergency report to trigger a large law enforcement response. The calls often claim an active shooter or other immediate danger, forcing schools and communities into lockdowns while officers respond as if the threat were real.

WATCH: Police in Twin Falls share how they’re responding to swatting calls and the serious consequences for making a false report.

Police warn against ‘swatting’ after Canyon Ridge High School hoax

Lt. Steven Gasser with the Twin Falls Police Department said these types of false reports are becoming more common.

“What’s known as swatting calls have become more prevalent,” Gasser said. “Law enforcement agencies and first responders are getting a little bit more training and experience into how to quickly recognize these type of situations.”

Even when no one is hurt, police say these calls waste resources, delay responses to real emergencies and can put people in danger.

“The amount of resources that we send to these until we determine that there is no threat is massive and it removes us from being able to help other citizens,” Gasser said.

Gasser said swatting is not taken lightly. The department works with state and federal agencies – including the FBI –to investigate where these calls come from and hold those responsible accountable.

“We even report these type of situations to the FBI,” he said. “If it is determined that this is a student or someone local that made this false report, then they could be charged with crimes.”

Across Idaho, law enforcement and school districts continue to review their procedures to ensure quick communication and safe responses. Gasser commended Canyon Ridge students and staff for their composure during Wednesday’s lockdown.

“We do want to commend the staff and students at Canyon Ridge High School,” he said. “They handled this situation appropriately and quickly.”

Police say the goal is to take every threat seriously while avoiding unnecessary panic. Making a false report can carry felony charges, federal investigations and significant fines.

