People for Pets needs emergency foster homes as $26k floor renovation begins Jan. 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls People for Pets animal shelter is urgently seeking foster families as it prepares for major kennel renovations starting next week.

The shelter, which houses an average of 50 dogs on any given day, will begin installing new sealed epoxy flooring thanks to $26,000 in city funding. The current floors have become a health concern for the animals.

"All of the kennels are in various states of disrepair in terms of a sealed covering," said Debra Blackwood, director of People for Pets. "In the state that they are in, they are not safe. They can absorb and retain disease – epoxy floors are only good for disease control if they are unbroken."

Blackwood pointed to damaged areas on the current floor, explaining that broken sections cannot be properly sealed from disease.

The construction presents a significant challenge: finding temporary homes for current kennel residents during the renovation period.

"Before this happens, we want to try to find them homes. If not, there are some that are said to be transferred to other humane societies, at least temporarily," added Blackwood. "Besides that, we're hoping people in the community will perhaps consider fostering any dogs that are left over."

The shelter encourages interested foster families to visit and complete paperwork. Staff will help match potential fosters with appropriate dogs based on their home situations.

"We need to match you to a dog that is appropriate for whatever you might have at home— if you have animals at home, we have to find you a dog to foster that fits into your household," Blackwood explained.

Debra Blackwood, director of People for Pets, gives Idaho News 6 a tour of the facilities to be upgraded.

From Jan. 9-19, the shelter will be unable to house stray dogs during construction. Officials are asking the community to help by temporarily caring for any found animals and posting about them on social media.

"If you find an animal, post it on the various sites to communicate to the public where, when, and how you found the animal," Blackwood said. "And perhaps, is it possible that you keep the animal? Let us know, and keep the animal in your home safe until we’re in a place to accept it as an intake."

Following the dog kennel renovations, the shelter plans to begin phase two of the project, focusing on cat facilities starting Jan. 20.

Those interested in fostering can contact People for Pets directly by phone for more information.

