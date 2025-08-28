Model Trains and Monster Trucks: Full weekend of fun ahead at the Twin Falls County Fair

FILER, Idaho — The Twin Falls County Fair is in full swing in Filer!

After a wet Wednesday, Thursday brought blue skies and mild temperatures to the fairgrounds, just in time to kick off the big events scheduled inside the Shouse Arena.

"We have the PRCA rodeo on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. On Sunday, Josh Turner will perform with Heath Owens, and then on Monday, we will have our monster trucks," said Lydia Buffington, the TFC Fair Manager.

But it's not just the big shows in the arena; there's plenty of entertainment on the free stage as well!

"We will have John Cassidy as our magician and comedian. We'll also have pig races over by the Tom Parks Building. Hayloft Hall will be performing on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 1 PM, where you can come out and learn some line dancing," Buffington added.

Over by the animal barns, one free exhibit has grown over the years to become one of the fair's most beloved attractions: the miniature world of model trains—an experience that appeals to all ages!

"I'm still a kid at 84 years old, and I love playing with trains," said Kirby Koop, a member of the Magic Valley Model Railroaders.

Eleven-year-old Ezra also shared his enthusiasm, stating, "I think they're really cool, and it's awesome how much effort they put into making this happen. Just watching them go by is really cool!

For Kirby, the sets are always a work in progress, ensuring that there are new additions to the miniature worlds every fair.

"As you can see, it's constantly evolving; we're always updating and renovating. We just love working with the models—constantly building and rebuilding," said Koop.

The free display features models of various sizes and is open every day at 11 a.m. "We definitely have something to show, especially for families with little kids; they love it," Koop noted.

The fair runs until Labor Day, with gates opening at 7 a.m.

For more information on events, times, and tickets, click here.

