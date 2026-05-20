Magic Valley incumbents ousted in Tuesday primary; Filer school levy passes by 8 votes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Multiple incumbents lost their seats in Tuesday's Magic Valley primary election, while a school levy in Filer that had previously failed was narrowly approved.

Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock said school measures in Kimberly and Filer drove strong participation at the polls.

"We had close to 38% of voter turnout for Twin Falls County, which is great for a primary election," Glascock said.

Magic Valley incumbents ousted; Filer school levy passes by 8 votes

In Filer, a supplemental levy for the school district passed by just 8 votes. The levy had failed last November before returning to the ballot.

Filer school official Kelli said the narrow margin signals more work ahead.

"We do recognize that it was a close margin, and so we still have some work to do to maybe find out why — why were those no votes — and listen to what the community had to say on that, so we can also address those issues," Kelli explained.

In District 24, which encompasses Gooding County, Camas County, and rural Twin Falls County, incumbents Glenneda Zuiderveld and Steve Miller both fell to Republican challengers Brent Reinke and Chance Requa.

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In District 25, representing the city of Twin Falls, 3 new faces gained Republican nominations. Cherie Vollmer and Casey Swensen defeated incumbents David Leavitt and Josh Kohl for their party's nomination. Grayson Stone earned the nomination for the vacant Representative Seat A.

Reinke said the results reflected voters demanding to be heard.

"The thing that came home to roost with me was people showing up to be heard. Local representation," Reinke said.

Reinke said the wins across both districts reflect widespread frustration among constituents.

"People felt a vacuum; they felt like they didn't have the ear of people to represent them in Boise on water issues, ag issues, or law enforcement, or community safety issues, or transportation or education. So all of those areas are important right here in the Magic Valley," added Reinke. "Doesn't matter where we go, whether it's in Twin Falls County or anywhere in District 24, the need, the concern seems to be the same."

4 of the 6 seats in Districts 24 and 25 have challenges in the general election this November.

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