Idaho senator accuses dairies of retaliation; industry says it’s free-market choice

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld says three Magic Valley dairies ended a business relationship with her husband in retaliation for her political stances, while dairy representatives say they are exercising their free-market right not to support a legislator who works against agriculture.

Zuiderveld’s husband, Tom, is an account representative for a lube and oil company that does substantial business with Magic Valley dairies. In March, Zuiderveld released a statement naming Millekamp Cattle, Black Pine Cattle, and Cedar Ridge Dairy as the businesses that requested Tom be removed as their account representative.

"When they quit us, we lost 85% of our income," Zuiderveld said.

HEAR FROM BOTH SIDES: We met with Sen. Zuiderveld and Idaho Dairymen's Association

Idaho senator claims dairies retaliated over her voting record

Zuiderveld said the move was driven by politics, not business.

"It is retaliation against us and we knew that there was a chance so that would happen. And a lot of it has to do with my stance on illegal immigration," Zuiderveld said.

According to a letter sent by Tom's employer last week, the decision was not related to the level of service he provided. The letter stated that the three dairies aligned in a coordinated effort to no longer direct business through Tom. The accounts were reassigned immediately, and Tom was instructed not to contact those customers again.

"This is political retaliation," Zuiderveld said. "This isn’t about poor service or performance. It is because I have stood firm on illegal immigration, an issue that matters deeply to Idaho families and our rule of law."

Zuiderveld has championed legislation requiring employers to verify legal work status and strengthening immigration enforcement in Idaho.

When I asked how the dairies felt about being named in Zuiderveld’s statement, I was directed to Idaho Dairymen’s Association CEO Rick Naerebout, who said it is not a single-issue subject.

"This is a response to four years of a collective voting record and multiple statements that go against agriculture," Naerebout said. "She’s made multiple statements that attacks farmers, she’s advocated for legislation that works against farmers. And for her to say that she’s not anti-ag: prove it. We can’t find a single bill that she’s advocated for that has supported agriculture in her four years in the senate."

Naerebout said the dairies' move is simply operating within a free market capitalist system.

"It is a free market capitalist system, and if you have a choice as a consumer to buy something you need and the price is the same, but one vendor supports you and the other vendor attacks your business you’re probably not gonna buy from the vendor that attacks your business," Naerebout said.

Hank Hafliger of Cedar Ridge Dairy released a statement echoing that sentiment.

"At Cedar Ridge Dairy, like most American companies and individuals, we choose to do business with those whose values align with ours. We view freedom to manage our business in a manner that we consider best a key principle of our capitalistic, free market system," Hafliger said.

"Since her election to the Idaho Senate, we and many other companies in Idaho have struggled with commissions from sales to our businesses going to Senator Zuiderveld and her husband. They both belong to organizations and fund candidates that work against Idaho agriculture," Hafliger added.

Zuiderveld said her family spent a full year weighing the potential costs to their livelihood before she decided to run for office. Tom has worked in the dairy sector as a sales representative since 2005.

"Tom and I knew there could be a price for standing on principle," Zuiderveld said.

"So that’s retaliation, you know, and to me that’s just one step too far and saying that 'if you don’t hold the line and we don’t like your politics, we’re going make it so miserable for you that you stepped down,' that’s wrong," Zuiderveld said.

The Senator said she will continue their public service without changing their positions in response to the pressure.

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