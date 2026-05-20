Kimberly voters reject $57 million school bond by wide margin

KIMBERLY, Idaho — Kimberly voters overwhelmingly rejected a $57 million bond request from the Kimberly School District on Tuesday, with 86% of more than 2,700 votes cast opposing the measure.

The bond would have funded the construction of multiple recreation and fine arts facilities, including a community athletics fieldhouse.

WATCH: Kimberly voters rejected a $57M school bond and a plant facility levy Tuesday, forcing the district to consider cuts

Kimberly voters reject $57M school bond by wide margin

The proposed tax increase of $277 per $100,000 of assessed value drew sharp criticism from residents who said the financial burden was too great for the small community.

Joie Rickards, a Kimberly resident who was vocal against the bond on social media, said the tax increase would hit vulnerable residents especially hard.

"You have a retired community on a fixed income that can't afford that increase," Rickards said. "It's really difficult to tell these people that maybe you may not be able to afford your prescription medication this month because you now have a higher mortgage payment— and for some of them, that is a reality."

Rickards said the bond also damaged trust between residents and district leadership.

"This bond created mistrust between the school district, the school board, and the citizens. Because now, people are starting to wonder, where is money really being spent? What are we saving to put towards future builds? So, I believe that's why it ultimately failed," explained Rickards.

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Voter turnout was high enough that Kimberly Precinct 1 and 3 Judge Vickey Remaley said additional polling booths were needed to accommodate the crowd.

"We had six booths, and voters had to wait. The printer was doing its job, but they had to wait for a booth." Remaley explained that they ultimately increased the total to 13 booths, including an ADA accessible voting booth.

The bond was not the only measure to fail. The district's 10-year, $500,000 plant facility levy also failed, with 65% of voters saying no.

Superintendent Luke Schroeder said he is disappointed by the results but encouraged by the strong community participation.

"We're going to remain committed to providing a safe, effective, high-quality learning environment for our students and staff. We very much appreciate the strong voter participation. I think it was one of the higher turnouts that we've had," Schroeder said.

Schroeder added that the district administration and the school board will review the election results before determining next steps.

With both measures failing, the district now faces difficult financial decisions.

"We will use a lot of 'one-time' money to get through next year; beyond that, it's more than likely we will have to look at cuts," concluded Schroeder.

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