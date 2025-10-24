Magic Valley domestic violence calls reach 922 in a single month as Twin Falls holds candlelight vigil

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Nearly everyone knows someone affected by domestic violence, whether they realize it or not. According to the CDC, roughly half of all U.S. adults have experienced intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

Twin Falls Neighborhood Reporter Lorien Nettleton attended a candlelight vigil in Twin Falls in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, where community members gathered to honor survivors and victims.

Twin Falls vigil honors domestic violence survivors amid surge in calls

"On this moment, we'll take a moment of silence to honor anybody that comes to mind, an experience, a loved one, or even if you want to honor yourself," Voices Against Violence Director Noemi Juarez said during the vigil.

Angelica Soto, Director of Client Care at Voices Against Violence, organized the event to remember those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and support those currently experiencing it.

"We are doing a candlelight vigil in remembrance of those who have lost their lives or who are currently going through any domestic violence situations," Soto told Idaho News 6.

Voices Against Violence is the sole organization in the Magic Valley that provides support for people experiencing violence. The scope of their work reveals the prevalence of domestic violence in what many consider a small, quiet community.

"It's very common, and when I talk about this with people, they are in shock because of little Twin Falls, you know," Soto said.

The numbers tell a stark story. Voices Against Violence provided services to 232 survivors of violence in September alone, with 181 of those experiencing domestic violence. That same month, they answered 922 calls to their crisis hotline – almost 31 calls per day.

"It's our peak right now. We're getting a ton of calls, a ton of people needing shelter, so it's difficult," Soto said.

The organization serves six Magic Valley counties, offering anonymous and free counseling, case management, emergency shelter, legal support, and food assistance, among dozens of other services that help people regain their footing during destabilizing life changes.

"We're always there, we're 24/7 – if you're not ready yet, it's fine. We built that trust, we show them the services that we provide, and then slowly, at their pace, when they're ready to leave, they can leave. And if they're not ready, then we're still by their side, providing that support," Soto said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, resources are available through Voices Against Violence and other support organizations.

