Community gathers in Boise to raise awareness for domestic violence

BOISE, Idaho — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, dozens of survivors, law enforcement advocates and healthcare workers gathered Thursday outside the Ada County Courthouse to take steps – both literal and symbolic – toward ending abuse.

Domestic violence doesn’t always look the same. It can be physical, emotional, financial or involve controlling behavior that isolates someone from family and friends.

WATCH: Community gathers in Boise to raise awareness and support for domestic violence survivors.

The Women’s & Children’s Alliance reports that last year, Ada County law enforcement responded to more than 4,500 calls related to domestic violence or sexual assault – more than one case every single day.

Advocates say those numbers only tell part of the story, since many incidents go unreported.

“Abuse or harm or violence is a conscious decision on a person's own part to commit that violence,” said Anne Wardle, nursing supervisor for Ada County’s Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Team. “...The person that ends up being the victim is not to blame.”

Wardle said her team meets survivors in their most vulnerable moments — offering safety, reassurance and connections to resources that can help them rebuild.

“My hope is that they leave with more courage than they came in with,” Wardle said.

She added that even one conversation – asking a friend or family member, “Are you safe at home?” – can make a difference.

Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said awareness has grown, but the journey for survivors is still far from easy.

“If this were a real walk for a victim, it would have fences to climb over and flames to walk around and tar pits to wade through,” Clifford said.

Clifford said those barriers are exactly why it takes an entire community – from law enforcement to advocates to neighbors – to help survivors move forward and know they’re not alone.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available 24/7. You can call the WCA Crisis Hotline at 208-345-7025 or reach out to the Ada County Victim Services Center for free and confidential support.