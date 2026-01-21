Let the games begin; CSI opens new esports arena to compete at the national level

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho officially opened its new esports arena with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the institution's entry into competitive collegiate gaming.

Tristan Griffis Phillips, a member of CSI's esports club, told me he's been gaming since before he could walk. His competitive journey began when he joined the college's esports club.

"I enjoy getting able to meet other people with similar skill, or even better skill level, and the rush of adrenaline when you're up there on stage putting your all into the game," Phillips said.

The new arena was funded through $200,000 in grants, donations and sponsorships. The project converted a classroom into a competitive gaming facility, allowing CSI to develop a team that will compete in the National Junior College Athletics Association esports division.

Johnathan Lord, CSI's vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, said the arena addresses student demand. In surveys of the student body, esports was the second most-requested competitive addition to the college.

"I'm mostly interested in just inviting a type of student that we don't see as often as we should, helping them create a sense of belonging and really find their place here," Lord said.

The college is drawing from strong local talent pools. Area high schools, including Twin Falls, Wood River, Burley, Jerome and Canyon Ridge, have developed competitive esports programs in recent years.

"Local high schools have really competitive teams," Lord said. "We have a lot of local talent that we can tap into, and I want this to be their place."

Idaho's collegiate esports landscape is already well-established. Boise State University's team is in its ninth year and has collected 13 divisional titles and six national championships, putting it among the top esports programs in the nation. The University of Idaho and Idaho State University also have teams.

CSI hopes to have a team competing at the national level as early as this fall.

