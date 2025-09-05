BSU Esports looks to continue dominance into ninth season

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State esports is yet to reach double digits in age and has already set itself apart in the collegiate esports world.

The program is entering year nine with 13 Mountain West titles and six national championships, with a tenured roster looking to add more to its trophy case.

Boise States Esports Twitch Stream

“We consider ourselves the top esports program in the nation. There's others that will put us in the top 5, but they are all wrong,” said head coach Dr. Chris Haskell.

Haskell, also known as "Doc," has won a number of individual awards for coaching along with his athletes. The team is home to esports player of the year Emiliano Flores, also known as Durtho in Rocket League.

“There's just a lot of pro-play now in collegiate Rocket League where it's just the top players are all pros, so you just got to play like a pro if you want to play in collegiate nowadays,” says Flores.

A majority of the team's matches are streamed on Twitch and can be found Here.