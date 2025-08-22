High in-demand career education has CSI expanding across the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho is expanding with multiple projects in both Twin Falls and Jerome.

“Last year was another record-breaking year for us,” said Chris Bragg, CSI's Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness.

CSI is dedicated to providing high-demand job training. Thanks in part to the Idaho Launch Program, that in-demand training and education has left the campus bursting at the seams.

In-demand career education has CSI expanding across the Magic Valley

“Over the entire year (last year), we served more than 17,000 students at CSI,” Bragg added.

With higher enrollment comes the need for more space and upgraded facilities.

Over on the CSI main campus, two projects are nearing completion. One of them is the new $15 million Transportation Technology Center.

“This facility will house our Diesel Truck Program, Agricultural Diesel, and Heavy Diesel Programs,” said Spencer Cutler, CSI's Executive Director of Facilities and Maintenance. "The building itself is on track to be completed by the end of next month, and students will start classes there in January 2026."

But that’s not the only project currently underway on the north end of campus. The growing Health Sciences and Human Services Building also requires additional space.

“Obviously, we have a lot of popular programs in that area with substantial growth, so we are expanding to accommodate more parking,” Bragg explained.

CSI's expansion is not limited to the main campus in Twin Falls. In Jerome, the Golden Eagles are becoming an integral part of the community with two significant expansion projects — one underway and another about to be inaugurated.

“Our Jerome building at 3rd and Lincoln is coming along nicely. We have the foundation laid, and we expect to start serving students and the community from that location in about a year,” Bragg reported.

Finally, in Jerome, the CSI Golden Eagle men's and women's soccer programs are just one week away from playing on their new field for the very first time.

“The City of Jerome is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony one week from today,” said Bragg. "Following the ribbon-cutting, our women's soccer team will play, followed by our men's soccer team. These will be their inaugural games on the new field at Founders Park in Jerome. We’re very excited to take intercollegiate athletics across the river to Jerome."

The Founders Park grand opening in Jerome is scheduled to kick off at noon, with the ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m., followed by the historic Golden Eagle soccer games.

