'It takes a community;' Idaho businesses launch food assistance programs amid federal benefit concerns

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — As concerns grow over potential disruptions to federal food assistance programs, Idaho businesses and community members are launching grassroots efforts to ensure no one goes hungry.

Bailey McClaflin and her husband Ryan, who own Baked and Loaded Potato Company at Magic Valley Mall, have been quietly helping their community for three years through a simple yet effective program. Customers can purchase meal tickets that cover future costs for someone in need.

"I have a lot of friends who happen to be on food stamps, who will happen to be disabled, and I would really hate to see them going without," McClaflin said.

The program serves 2 to 5 people daily who use the prepaid meal tickets.

With federal government shutdown threats potentially affecting SNAP benefits for November, more Idaho businesses and organizations are sharing resource lists. The Twin Falls Public Library and Facebook accounts like "Idaho Helps Those in Need" are connecting people with available assistance.

The McClaflins have expanded their efforts with the Spuds of Hope Project, collecting food on Saturday, November 1st and distributing food boxes the following Monday.

"Come to the Magic Valley mall and ask for a food box. I won't have no paperwork to sign out. It's literally if you need to come and ask, and I'll help you," McClaflin said.

Local DJ and business owner Julie Reynolds is also organizing food assistance efforts. Reynolds, who was attending a Halloween wedding for friends when interviewed, emphasized the community-wide nature of the response.

"So what I'm doing is just what I can. I'm helping feed a few extra families a few extra individuals friends that I know," Reynolds said.

Reynolds encouraged others to find their own ways to help, whether through preparing meals, reaching out on social media, or simply checking on neighbors.

"Everyone can reach out and help do that whether it's making a plate reaching out to our local neighbor, neighbors through social media or you know just calling someone up and saying hey how are you doing as far as food?" Reynolds said.

The McClaflin family has adopted a community-focused philosophy that drives their efforts.

"It takes a community to help community. That's our slogan pretty much," McClaflin said.

