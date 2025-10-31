Boise non-profit Jesse Tree launches food drive as SNAP benefits hang in the balance

BOISE, Idaho — As the month ends and SNAP benefits are expected to run out due to the continuing federal government shutdown, thousands of Idaho families are unsure whether they’ll receive the assistance they rely on for groceries.

If benefits are delayed, some families could struggle to put food on the table – prompting local housing nonprofit Jesse Tree to step in and help fill the gap.

WATCH: Why families could lose access to food assistance and how this Boise nonprofit is responding.

Jesse Tree launches food drive as SNAP benefits hang in the balance

Jesse Tree, which typically focuses on preventing evictions and keeping families housed, has launched a food drive to support neighbors experiencing both housing and food insecurity.

“About 71% say that they worry about purchasing food since most of our clients are living paycheck to paycheck,” said Executive Director Evan Stewart. “So a lot of our clients are considered food insecure, and definitely a good percentage do receive some of those SNAP benefits.”

Stewart says if benefits are paused during the shutdown, the impact for the families they serve could be devastating.

“Yeah, it worries me greatly. A lot of the families that we work with, over 50% of their income goes towards housing and utilities alone,” Stewart said.

He fears that losing food assistance may push even more Idahoans to the brink of homelessness.

“So if these benefits get cut, I do worry that it's going to affect people's housing stability,” he said.

The food drive runs through Nov. 20 at Jesse Tree’s office at 1121 W. Miller St. in Boise. Donations of canned goods and non-perishable items are being accepted on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“So if you have anything available and you want to help out, help keep some of our neighbors fed, especially neighbors who are already housing insecure, this is a great initiative at Jesse Tree, and we welcome any support from the community,” Stewart said.

All donated food will go directly to Jesse Tree clients – many of them parents, seniors and Idahoans living on a fixed income.

“We just appreciate the community support. We’re here to help our community the best we can,” Stewart said.

