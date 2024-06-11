In-N-Out Burger proposes Twin Falls location

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Six months after In-N-Out opened their first store in Idaho the company has applied for a special use permit in Twin Falls, but some are worried about the proposed location.

The announcement comes as the 4th proposed In-N-Out location in the state, with two restaurant proposals underway at the Boise mall and in Nampa.

The Twin Falls location would replace Outback Steakhouse near the Fillmore St roundabout. Residents worry that the new restaurant will cause lines to build up that could clog the roundabout and even spill onto the nearby Highway 93.

The initial designs include stacking for about 30 cars on the property, but the roudabout which could be clogged from the new business is actually privately owned and managed by Woodbury Corporation which could complicate the development.

A planning and zoning meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25 at 6pm at the Twin Falls City Hall, where residents can give their comments on the proposal before it is finalized.