TGI Friday's being torn down; In-N-Out coming soon

NAMPA, Idaho — On Monday crews began tearing down the former TGI Fridays at the Treasure Valley Marketplace in Nampa, coming soon is the valley's third In-N-Out.



No timeline is set for the completion or opening of the California-based burger joint.

The drive-through is set to accommodate just 21 vehicles.

Neighboring businesses are concerned about safety and traffic control measures.

In a matter of months, the Treasure Valley Marketplace in Nampa expects to open a new In-N-Out.

The old TGI Fridays location is now surrounded by fencing with demolition beginning on the former restaurant.

In-N-Out opened its first Idaho location in December, near the Village at Meridian, with hours-long waits holding steady for weeks. But at the store site in Nampa, there are concerns with how this lot will handle those lines. Just one entrance from Karcher Bypass serves three restaurants, two banks, and the future In-N-Out.

In-N-Out will be building a new entrance from their parking lot onto Merchant Ave. This entrance will feed directly into their drive-through line which accommodates just 21 vehicles.

Neighbors to the new joint aren't sure what's going to happen with the new car queue.

"It could be either shutting down a street or having Merchant Way being all the way backed up to the sugar factory," thought Manny Ambriz, Wingers General Manager.

According to the city, In-N-Out is responsible for creating a traffic control plan themselves and will work with the city to create the best possible scenario. The Nampa location presents unique challenges compared to the Meridian location and the restaurant's second location at the Boise Mall.

Merchant Way only has one lane in each direction, Karcher Bypass joins up at the freeway one way and goes down to the sugar factory the other. With no realistic parking lot option, the traffic control plan should be a sight to see.

"I just don't know how crazy it will be," added Ambriz.