Burger fans rejoice! In-n-Out Burger is officially open! Fans camp out overnight to be first in line

On a cold and foggy morning, the prospect of a hot and fresh in and out burger drew fanatics like a moth to the flame.
"Why am I so excited? Because it's an in and out burger. Idaho's first in n out burger, I've been waiting for this for 20 years."
These ten to twelve burger fans were found camped out in the parking lot at 3 a.m.
The new in n out burger just outside the Village at Meridian on Fairview set up special signage to prepare for what will likely be a very busy day.
something those who've seen such openings are prepared for.
Delivery truck driver Rick Jensen says one fan told him he got in line a day in advance. "It's really common. People who know in out burger it's really common for them to get in line early for these openings."
All this might seem a bit crazy, but for some, it's an event to remember.
"Why am I so into it. Because it's fresh it's really really good it's cheap and it's a family owned business and I think that's amazing."
The faithful say the first burger is expected to roll out at 10:30 in the morning.
And for them, there's nothing like hamburger for breakfast.
