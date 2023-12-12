Burger fans rejoice! In-n-Out Burger is officially open! Fans camp out overnight to be first in line

- In-n-Out Burger opens in Boise to big crowds

- Fans camped out overnight to be first in line

- Restaurant held a special opening Monday for VIP customers

On a cold and foggy morning, the prospect of a hot and fresh in and out burger drew fanatics like a moth to the flame.

"Why am I so excited? Because it's an in and out burger. Idaho's first in n out burger, I've been waiting for this for 20 years."

These ten to twelve burger fans were found camped out in the parking lot at 3 a.m.

The new in n out burger just outside the Village at Meridian on Fairview set up special signage to prepare for what will likely be a very busy day.

something those who've seen such openings are prepared for.

Delivery truck driver Rick Jensen says one fan told him he got in line a day in advance. "It's really common. People who know in out burger it's really common for them to get in line early for these openings."

All this might seem a bit crazy, but for some, it's an event to remember.

"Why am I so into it. Because it's fresh it's really really good it's cheap and it's a family owned business and I think that's amazing."

The faithful say the first burger is expected to roll out at 10:30 in the morning.

And for them, there's nothing like hamburger for breakfast.

In Boise, Roland Beres Idaho News 6.

