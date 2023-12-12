Watch Now
News

Actions

Burger fans rejoice! In-n-Out Burger is officially open! Fans camp out overnight to be first in line

At least ten brave customers were waiting for a double double at 3 a.m.
Get your double double, In-n-Out is open in Boise!
Posted at 6:21 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 08:44:17-05

- In-n-Out Burger opens in Boise to big crowds
- Fans camped out overnight to be first in line
- Restaurant held a special opening Monday for VIP customers

(verbatim from story that aired)

On a cold and foggy morning, the prospect of a hot and fresh in and out burger drew fanatics like a moth to the flame.

"Why am I so excited? Because it's an in and out burger. Idaho's first in n out burger, I've been waiting for this for 20 years."

These ten to twelve burger fans were found camped out in the parking lot at 3 a.m.

The new in n out burger just outside the Village at Meridian on Fairview set up special signage to prepare for what will likely be a very busy day.

something those who've seen such openings are prepared for.

Delivery truck driver Rick Jensen says one fan told him he got in line a day in advance. "It's really common. People who know in out burger it's really common for them to get in line early for these openings."

All this might seem a bit crazy, but for some, it's an event to remember.

"Why am I so into it. Because it's fresh it's really really good it's cheap and it's a family owned business and I think that's amazing."

The faithful say the first burger is expected to roll out at 10:30 in the morning.

And for them, there's nothing like hamburger for breakfast.

In Boise, Roland Beres Idaho News 6.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click here to donate

Toys for Tots 2023